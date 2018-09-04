Patriots waive Amara Darboh after he fails physical

Getty Images

The Patriots waived receiver Amara Darboh with a failed physical designation.

New England claimed him off waivers from the Seahawks on Sunday.

He was slowed by hip and clavicle injuries in Seattle. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Darboh underwent surgery Tuesday, although it’s unclear what type of surgery Darboh had.

Darboh was a third-round pick by the Seahawks last year and caught eight passes for 71 yards while appearing in all 16 games. Hansen was a 2017 Jets fourth-round pick and caught nine passes for 94 yards in 15 appearances as a rookie.

The Patriots now are at four receivers on the 53-man roster again.