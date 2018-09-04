Report: Curtis Samuel likely out Sunday after irregular heartbeat procedure

AP

Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel missed much of last season with a broken ankle and it appears another medical issue will keep him off the field in Week One this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Samuel had a procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat and it is likely to keep him from playing against the Cowboys on Sunday. Panthers coach Ron Rivera didn’t disclose the nature of Samuel’s issue on Tuesday, but did say that Samuel was waiting for word from a physician.

“He’s dealing with a medical issue,” Rivera said, via the Charlotte Observer. “He saw the doctor today, so we’ll wait to see what the doctor has to say.”

Samuel, a 2017 second-round pick, had 15 catches for 115 yards before going on injured reserve last year.