Steelers expect Antonio Brown to be “full go” on Sunday

AP

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he has no idea when running back Le'Veon Bell might report to the team because he hasn’t spoken to him recently, but he’s more sure of what to expect from wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown hurt his quad in early August and the team took a slow approach to bringing him back over the remainder of the summer. Brown did not return to practice until Monday, but it seems that approach has paid off as hoped for the wideout.

Tomlin said, via multiple reporters, that Brown will be “full go” when the Steelers face the Browns on Sunday.

Whatever Bell decides to do in the coming days, that’s good news for the Steelers offense as Brown has averaged seven catches and 109 yards while scoring seven touchdowns in his 12 games against the Browns.