Terry Bradshaw: Mike Tomlin is not my kind of coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 4, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw has long been a critic of the team’s current coach, Mike Tomlin. That criticism is not subsiding.

Bradshaw said on 97.3 the Fan in San Diego that he thinks Tomlin acts like too much of a friend to his players, and not enough of an authority figure.

“I played for a tough sucker, and I was afraid of him, and we played our ass off for him because we feared him,” Bradshaw said of his coach, Chuck Noll. “I don’t see that with this guy. He’s chest bumping and all that. I’m the head of the corporation, I’m the CEO, I’m the chairman of the board, I’m talking to the stockholders telling them here’s how we’re gonna do at the end of the quarter. I’m selling this thing, and I’m not delivering the goods, which is championships. You’ve got to face the criticism. I’m sorry, but he’s not my kind of coach. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again.”

The Steelers were one of the best teams in the league last year and have won a Super Bowl under Tomlin, but Bradshaw says a better coach would have won multiple Super Bowls with the players Tomlin has coached in Pittsburgh.

“Mike Tomlin is winning football games, but at the same time, Super Bowls are disappearing, and that’s my criticism,” Bradshaw said. “How can you have this great offense and you being a defensive guy, and I think that football team should have been in another Super Bowl or two. How could they not be? And to lose at home to Jacksonville, I don’t care how good of a run Jacksonville is on, I don’t care how Jacksonville played New England in the championship game. You don’t lose 45-42. Are you kidding me? In a championship game?”

Bradshaw thinks firing offensive coordinator Todd Haley was a mistake, and it’s the side of the ball that Tomlin coaches, the defense, that needs to get better.

“He fires the offensive coordinator, and keeps the defensive coordinator,” Bradshaw said. “Now I don’t know the reason behind that, I’ve asked a few people and they’re as puzzled as I am. I don’t know why you fire the offensive coordinator who gave you 42 points, and kept the defense, unless you just thought you don’t really need an offensive coordinator, anyone can run that offense. So I’ll fire him, I’ll make the change there, and everybody will look and, go, he made some hard changes. But on offense? I’d fire that defensive coordinator, pack his ass out the highway, and I’d go find me somebody else who can do the job. I just don’t understand that at all.”

Late in the 2016 season, Bradshaw referred to Tomlin as a cheerleader, not a great coach. Nothing Tomlin has done since then has changed Bradshaw’s mind.

66 responses to “Terry Bradshaw: Mike Tomlin is not my kind of coach

  2. I hear what you are saying Terry, but the game and the players who play it are a lot different than when you played. I think coaches who are “tough suckers” don’t work in the world today the way they once did. I don’t disagree with you, but Tomlin is a good coach in today’s game.

  3. I have a feeling Terry’s comments will be very well received among the same NFL fans who claim to be burning their Nike products.

    Just a hunch, of course.

  5. Bradshaw must have forgotten that the Jags controlled that game from the outset. 21-0 at the beginning of the 2nd quarter. It took Antonio Brown super-heroics to keep them in the game.

  6. Is he wrong with any of those comments? He is just stating common sense facts. Bradshaw in arguable the life long face of the Steelers, if he is concerned then it should arise some concern from the rest of us. He knows the history of that team, and what they should be doing, I would be concerned as well.

  12. That type of leadership doesn’t work anymore. Even at the Corporate level, those types of leaders are being walked out the door. Human resources will not have the managing by fear. The players are different now.

  13. Bradshaw might be from a different era, but we all saw how inept the coaching staff appeared at the end of that Patriots game last year. That debacle epitomizes the Steelers coaching mishaps….so like it or not, Bradshaw makes a valid point.

  17. Steelers are a mess. Bradshaw doesn’t like Big Ben. Doesn’t like the coach, but he is right. Tomlin IS a cheerleader. Add that to a REALLY watered down AFC and that’s why he’s been there this long.

  18. Some will take this as old school guy yelling “get off my lawn”. There is truth to what he says about the coordinators, Tomlin just seems clueless at times.

  20. Wow Lane Johnson does not want to go back in time and play for Chuck Knoll, that’s for sure.

    Lolz

    Ok ok that was pretty low hanging fruit, I admit it

  22. I don’t see how anyone can disagree with Bradshaw. Tomlins coaching at the end of the patriots game last year cost them a home AFC Championship game.

    He has done that numerous times.

  23. Right or wrong, everyone is entitled to their opinion. Bradshaw must remember though that his last super bowl was nearly forty years ago. Society and sports have changed since then. Being a hard ass coach like Noll doesn’t work as often as it used to.

  24. Bradshaw has made his point. The team lacks discipline and even though it’s 2018 discipline is always needed to win Super Bowls! I keeping asking what Tomlin adds to the team? He doesn’t motivate, he’s not an offensive mind, and his defense is not very good. So someone please what does he add to the team. He wins because he has a great quarterback and receives more credit from the media than he deserves!

  27. Not a big fan of Bradshaw the commentator, but he is right in his assessment of Tomlin. Steelers should have at least two more Super Bowls with the talent that has played under his tenure.

  29. “I have a feeling Terry’s comments will be very well received among the same NFL fans who claim to be burning their Nike products.”

    Geez, everything isn’t racist. If two parties are of different races, there’s always an assumed racist quality regardless of context. The Steelers are measured by Super Bowls, not just making the playoffs.

  30. Who cares. I swear he says the same exact every year, at least once. At this point it’s a ploy to get headlines. We all know how you feel Terry. You’ve burned all the bridges to Pittsburgh multiple times now, we get it. You’re too good for the Steelers. Move on.

  34. See James Harrison’s comments and watch AB’s live FB feed before NE crushed them in the AFCCG. Before you dismiss Harrison’s comments, look them up, they were well measured and thoughtful not bombastic. Tomlin wants to be one of the guys, while the coach in NE doesn’t play favorites at least not the extent Tomlin does and certainly gets the results.

  36. Most steeler players complain that the practices are very physical and tough, big ben has made the observation that sometimes he thinks the team is wore down thru the season , with the way they practice. Does not seem like a players coach to me.

  37. Part of the reason Haley was let go was to appease Ben. Remember Ben saying he wasn’t sure how many more years he would play about 18 months ago and then after Haley goes says he will play until he is 40. Terry’s grumpy, but basically I agree with him. Let’s not forget it was Tomlin’s decision to onside kick in that playoff game with over 2 minutes left that sealed the loss.

  41. Said it before
    Tomlin is t a coach he’s a hype man , all they need is a little person in a Steelers jersey standing next to him on the sideline and the image will be complete

    #bradyownsthesteelers

  43. “michaelcherittochiefs says:
    September 4, 2018 at 2:33 pm
    Is he wrong with any of those comments? He is just stating common sense facts. Bradshaw in arguable the life long face of the Steelers, if he is concerned then it should arise some concern from the rest of us. He knows the history of that team, and what they should be doing, I would be concerned as well.”

    He’s not even close to being the face of the Steelers. I could name a dozen other players who would take that moniker before him. Terry had issues with the Rooney’s and hasn’t had a good relationship with the team or city since his retirement. Lambert, Ham, Greenwood, Bettis, Ward, Gildon, Farrior, Dawson, Stallworth and Swann are easily more apart of the face of the franchise now that Bradshaw will ever be.

  46. I agree with Bradshaw in some regards. I do believe that there is a lot of talent on the Steelers Defense, but it seems to not come together. Now for the Todd Haley being fired by the team, Haley is a cancer, and his players wouldn’t even talk to him during games because of that reason. There needed to be a change there.

  47. Only the New England Patriots have one multiple Super Bowls in the last 12 years or so. It’s not the NFL as Bradshaw knew where there was no free agency no CBA. The defense was actually ranked #5 in total defense last year but fell apart when Shazier got hurt. The DC should have changed the game plan with him out and did not.

  48. “It is better to be feared than loved. Love is a fleeting emotion while fear lasts forever.”

    ~Nicolo Machiavelli

  52. I thought Terry Bradshaw had problems with Chuck Noll too? He didn’t attend the funeral when he died a few years back.

  53. Have any of you ever listened to Terry Bradshaw talk on TV? Its incoherent and when they have him try do the play by play summary of Sundays game he cant keep up. It’s like an inside joke that everyone is in on.

    I did like him in Steven King’s “The Stand”.

  54. Just because what TB played under was vastly different that what he sees there now, doesn’t mean he’s advocating a pendulum swing back towards the extreme opposite.

    TB would probably like to see something more to the middle with what Tomlin is. Steelers would be better off for it too.

  55. I agree 100% with Bradshaw. Tomlin was hired because he was supposed to be this defensive genius who runs a 4-3 (but we know the real reason he was hired) and he comes in and wins a Super Bowl with Dick Lebeau (3-4) as his defensive coordinator. He then doesn’t win anymore, fires Lebeau and his defense has stunk ever since despite the defensive genius running the show and with all those offensive weapons he can’t get to the Super Bowl again with an offense scoring 30-40 points? Now I don’t think Cowher was a great coach either because the Steelers wins because they have a great organization and feel they can win with anyone as head coach and they have for the most part but Tomlin has and is wasting the prime years of his best players. If they had a real coach they probably would have won or been in atleast 2-3 more Super Bowls.

  56. Bradshaw isn’t my kind of boot licking laugh hound who screws up the 2 highlights he does every week. And gets paid millions to be a hack.

  58. Terry gave Chuck Noll ultimatums as a rookie, and in 1974 of either play me or trade me.

    So much for being afraid of him

    Bradshaw was in Pittsburgh when Noll died, and still didn’t go to the viewing, funeral, or meet Mrs. Noll in private.

    He’s a phony, loudmouth, windbag.

  59. The biggest reason that Tomlin has only one Superbowl is Bill Belichick. It’s a bit like being Jerry Sloan. Sure, you had great players on the team, went deep in the playoffs, and won lots of games. But, you had the misfortune to coach when one of the greatest coaches and players of all time were active.

  63. 33vikes says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:02 pm
    Bradshaw isn’t my kind of boot licking laugh hound who screws up the 2 highlights he does every week. And gets paid millions to be a hack.

    ———

    Mike Tomlin does get paid millions to be a hack.

  64. Terry, I’m no Steelers fan, but the reason the Steelers haven’t won more Super Bowls under Tomlin is about 600 miles due east in this little town called Foxboro…

  65. Tomlin, like his predecessor, is an emotional coach. He is a great peer and coach when winning, but wants to be a dictator/disciplinarian when the losing starts. On the pro level of any sport or business, if the leader is too chummy with the work when there are successes and comes down hard when there is poor performance, the track record will be littered with missed opportunities and ‘coulda woulda shoulda’ excuses. Tomlin and his predecessor were gifted with some once in a lifetime talent and only have two titles to show for it. Let’s be truly honest here…Cowher left some potential titles on the table as well.

  66. Definition of medicocrity. had the worst poassing D statistically across the board in 2006, and then was mysteriously promoted to head coach.

    Or, maybe it was not so mysterious and just arrogance by Pitt to be this fake trailblazer of hiring a black coach just because they’re Pittsburgh.

    Meanwhile, Dungheap goes into the HOF?

    What planet am I on here?

