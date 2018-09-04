Titans working out receivers, including Devin Lucien

Getty Images

The Titans are working out receivers this week.

Devin Lucien, waived by the Patriots over the weekend, is among those getting a tryout in Tennessee, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

The Patriots made Lucien a seventh-round pick in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and went to training camp with New England in 2017.

Lucien, 25, also had stints on the Indianapolis, Kansas City, Houston and Tampa Bay practice squads. He has not played in an NFL game.

The Titans also have former Dolphins receiver Drew Morgan in town for a workout, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Morgan, 23, spent last season on Miami’s practice squad.