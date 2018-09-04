Trey Adams, a 2019 first-round prospect, suffers serious back injury

Getty Images

University of Washington left tackle Trey Adams, who is considered a potential first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, has suffered a serious back injury.

Adams could miss the entire 2018 season and may apply for another year of NCAA eligibility to return to school in 2019, the Seattle Times reports.

There were already injury concerns surrounding Adams, who suffered a torn ACL last year. The back injury was suffered in practice the week before Washington’s opener on Saturday.

The 6-foot-8, 316-pound Adams was considered the top left tackle in next year’s draft by some analysts.