Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A vote of approval for the Bills quarterback choice.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase discussed having four quarterbacks on the roster.

RB Jeremy Hill earned a spot in the Patriots offense.

Josh McCown officially became Sam Darnold‘s Jets backup on Monday.

Rookie LB Kenny Young may not be ready for the Ravens opener.

A look at the machinations involved in the Bengals cutting and re-signing DE Michael Johnson.

The Browns have their practice squad in place.

QB Josh Dobbs moved up the Steelers depth chart this summer.

Texans RB D'Onta Foreman‘s Achilles rehab requires patience.

WR Marcus Johnson has been reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich.

LB Leon Jacobs is set to be the only rookie starter for the Jaguars defense.

Four undrafted rookies made the Titans.

Broncos S Su'a Cravens will have knee surgery.

How does this Chiefs roster differ from past ones under Andy Reid?

Musing about TE Antonio Gates‘ role in the Chargers opener.

Breaking down the post-Khalil Mack Raiders defensive line.

The Cowboys roster skews young this year.

Former Giants QB Davis Webb went unclaimed on waivers.

The Eagles will be mixing and matching their linebackers on Thursday night.

A pair of Alabama products will try to lift the Washington defensive line.

Bears DT Eddie Goldman could be in line for a contract extension.

Who will join Ziggy Ansah in producing pass rush for the Lions?

A shoulder injury doesn’t have Packers WR Jake Kumerow regretting a touchdown dive.

Terence Newman is getting used to life as a Vikings coach.

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley is offering some advice to his brother about playing the position.

A lost bet will put Panthers CB Corn Elder in a LSU t-shirt.

Dan Arnold credited Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell with helping him transition to his new position.

The Buccaneers added Carl Nassib to their defensive line group.

Rookies are held in higher esteem by the Cardinals this year.

Rams RB Todd Gurley is excited to have DT Aaron Donald back.

Forecasting the pecking order in the 49ers backfield.

QB Alex McGough landed on the Seahawks practice squad.