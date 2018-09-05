Akiem Hicks: Packers linemen can’t block Khalil Mack

Getty Images

Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks had a conference call with Green Bay reporters on Wednesday to discuss Sunday night’s game against the Packers, but he wound up talking a lot about a new teammate.

That would be defensive end Khalil Mack, of course, and his few days as a Bear have left Hicks confident that Mack can make a big impact. Hicks was asked what he knew about the Packers offensive line from past meetings with the team.

“I know those five guys can’t block Khalil Mack,” Hicks, who was sitting by Mack during the call, said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “You know, I really feel like this: They have to put their offensive line together however they do it and put their best product out on the field, but I don’t think their best product can block Khalil Mack.”

The Bears haven’t said definitively that Mack will play on Sunday night, but head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that he hopes to have him on the field. Even if it’s just for situational work, it seems like a good bet that the Bears will try to get their new defensive centerpiece on the field against their divisional rivals in hopes of proving Hicks correct.