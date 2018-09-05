Anthony Castonzo got in a limited practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich said before Wednesday’s practice that left tackle Anthony Castonzo would sit out with the hamstring injury he’s been dealing with for over a month.

As it turned out, Reich was incorrect about what Castonzo’s level of participation would be. The Colts’ first injury report of the 2018 season showed that the tackle was actually a limited participant as the team moved closer to their matchup with the Bengals.

Even when it appeared Castonzo would not practice, Reich stopped short of ruling him out of Sunday’s game. His appearance on the field would seem to make for better odds that he’ll be helping to keep Andrew Luck upright.

Running back Marlon Mack did miss practice with his hamstring injury while linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/chest) also got in a limited practice after Reich indicated he’d be out.