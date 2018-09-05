Anthony Castonzo won’t practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Colts will have quarterback Andrew Luck back in the lineup for the first time since the end of the 2016 season when they face the Bengals this Sunday, but they may not have one of his key protectors.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said that left tackle Anthony Castonzo will not practice on Wednesday because he’s still dealing with the hamstring injury that’s been bothering him for over a month. Castonzo reported to camp with hamstring trouble and then aggravated the injury during a practice session.

As you’d expect with a player in that situation, Reich said Castonzo’s status for Sunday’s game is up in the air. Missing him would require the Colts to turn to Le'Raven Clark or J'Marcus Webb, which would not be a real confidence builder in terms of keeping Luck from taking the kinds of hits he’d like to avoid in his return from a serious right shoulder injury.

The Colts are also practicing without running back Marlon Mack and rookie linebacker Darius Leonard, so the injury news isn’t good despite Luck’s positive results in the preseason.