Brett Maher not kicking back after beating out Dan Bailey

AP

Cowboys fans don’t know a lot about their new kicker other than somehow, someway — using one of Jason Garrett’s favorite phrases — Brett Maher beat out the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Maher signed with the Cowboys in April, his second attempt to unseat Dan Bailey. He also went to training camp with Dallas in 2013 only to lose the job to Bailey.

He found out in a phone call from Garrett on Saturday that he had won the job.

“I was happy to hear the news, but at the same time, I’ve been on the other side of it too,” Maher said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I wish Dan nothing but the best. He’s been great to me since I’ve been here. He’s a true professional and I understand what he’s meant to this organization. I’m excited to get to work.”

Maher spent the past four seasons in the Canadian Football League with Ottawa and Hamilton, averaging 45.8 yards on 368 punts and making 107-of-137 field goal attempts.

He made four of his five field goal attempts for the Cowboys this preseason, including a 57-yarder against Houston last week.

“I was focused on being my best every day, and wherever that leads,” Maher said. “I played a few years up in Canada. I’ve been out of college for a little while, so I kind of understand the business of it a little bit. I knew the only thing I could do was be prepared for every situation, take advantage of that and see where the chips fell at the end of it.”

Maher will make the $480,000 minimum. Bailey was scheduled to make $3.4 million in base salary.