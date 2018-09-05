Browns react with surprise to the Khalil Mack trade news during Hard Knocks

AP

The Browns might have had interest in trading for Khalil Mack but not that much interest.

The Browns’ reaction to the Bears’ trade for Mack was featured in Hard Knocks on Tuesday night. The team made it clear behind the scenes that they had no interest in giving up the draft picks or the money Chicago paid for the defensive end.

Jackson and tights end coach Greg Seamon were shown watching NFL Network when news broke of the deal.

“They’re going to trade him to the Bears,” Jackson said. “Holy smokes.”

“Oh, really?” Seamon said.

“They’re going to give them two No. 1s. Two No. 1s?! Oh, my gosh. That’s a lot,” Jackson said.

“That is a lot,” Seamon replied. “They better get him signed up for the long haul. I didn’t know they had that much [salary-cap] room.”

“More than $24 million a year,” Jackson said of Mack’s six-year, $141 million extension.

Seamon seemed stunned at the price: “Jesus, that’s quarterback money.”

The Bears gave up two first-round picks, a 2020 third-rounder and a 2019 sixth-rounder in return for Mack, a 2020 second-round choice and and a conditional 2020 fifth-round selection. They then quickly struck the record-setting deal with the 2016 defensive player of the year.

While the Browns, with the most cap space in the league, reportedly inquired with the Raiders about Mack, it’s obvious they never got seriously involved in trade talks.