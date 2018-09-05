Bucs hope to have Donovan Smith back Sunday

Getty Images

Veteran left tackle Donovan Smith is two weeks out from a knee sprain which was thought to keep him out two to four weeks.

It appears to be on the short end of that span.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said he hopes Smith will be able to play Sunday against the Saints.

“Donovan takes a lot of pride,” Koetter said. “He’s never missed a start in his time here. If anybody can make it, it’s him.”

Smith has started all 48 games since joining the Bucs in the second round of the 2015 draft.

If he’s not able to go, Leonard Wester is in line to start, protecting the blind side of the less-mobile Ryan Fitzpatrick.