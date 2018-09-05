Connor Cook visits Carolina

Getty Images

Free agent quarterback Connor Cook visited Carolina on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That followed his visit to the the Jets on Tuesday.

The Raiders cut Cook over the weekend after trading for A.J. McCarron.

Cook, 25, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of Oakland in 2016. His only career start came in the postseason against the Texans as a rookie when he completed 18 of 45 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

He has one regular-season appearance.

The Panthers kept Taylor Heinicke as their only backup quarterback to Cam Newton after waiving third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert as part of final cuts Saturday.