David Johnson motivated by his contract situation and “so much more”

AP

David Johnson will enter the 2018 season without a contract extension.

Despite both sides having optimism two months ago about getting it done, a new deal for the Cardinals’ star running back did not happen.

Johnson admitted Wednesday his contract situation provides motivation, but “there’s so much more stuff” motivating him. Per Darren Urban of the team website, Johnson also is motivated by those wondering whether he can return to his 2016 form.

Johnson, 26, led the league with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns in 2016. But he missed 15 games last season after injuring his wrist on his 17th touch in the season opener.

He is scheduled to make $1.88 million in base salary in the final year of his deal.