Eagles, Falcons each rule out three players for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Eagles ruled out three players for Thursday night’s game earlier this week and the Falcons did the same with the release of their final injury report on Wednesday.

Atlanta ruled out cornerbacks Isaiah Oliver and Blidi Wreh-Wilson along with backup guard Ben Garland. Robert Alford, Desmond Trufant and Brian Poole will be in the lineup at corner.

They won’t have to deal with Eagles wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Mack Hollins, who were both ruled out by head coach Doug Pederson on Tuesday. Quarterback Carson Wentz is the other Eagles player ruled out as he has yet to be cleared for contact by the team’s medical staff.

The Eagles are otherwise free of injury concerns as both running back Jay Ajayi and defensive lineman Michael Bennett were full participants to close out the practice week after missing sessions earlier in the week. The Falcons will be making a game-time decision on long snapper Josh Harris as they listed him as questionable with a hip injury.