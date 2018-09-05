Earl Thomas reporting to Seahawks today

Getty Images

The trade offers may be getting sweeter, but Earl Thomas is still a Seahawk, and he’s showing up today.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Thomas is reporting to work in Seattle today.

Arriving now will keep those regular season game checks coming in, and at $500,000 per week (he’s scheduled to make a base salary of $8.5 million this year) that’s not an insignificant amount.

He had previously said he wouldn’t report without a new deal, but the Seahawks have a history of holding firm with holdout safeties in the past, as Kam Chancellor didn’t get extra money when he tried this in 2015.

And Thomas clearly won’t forget it entering a contract year.

In an Instagram post showing him working out, the 29-year-old made his thoughts clear.

“I worked my whole life for this,” he wrote. “I’ve never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.”

That’s not a good sign for his future in Seattle beyond the next 17 weeks.