September 5, 2018
The trade offers may be getting sweeter, but Earl Thomas is still a Seahawk, and he’s showing up today.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Thomas is reporting to work in Seattle today.

Arriving now will keep those regular season game checks coming in, and at $500,000 per week (he’s scheduled to make a base salary of $8.5 million this year) that’s not an insignificant amount.

He had previously said he wouldn’t report without a new deal, but the Seahawks have a history of holding firm with holdout safeties in the past, as Kam Chancellor didn’t get extra money when he tried this in 2015.

And Thomas clearly won’t forget it entering a contract year.

In an Instagram post showing him working out, the 29-year-old made his thoughts clear.

“I worked my whole life for this,” he wrote. “I’ve never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.”

That’s not a good sign for his future in Seattle beyond the next 17 weeks.

27 responses to "Earl Thomas reporting to Seahawks today

  5. Just trade him to Dallas already for the 2nd rounder and change. We haven’t made any moves at improving our safety position. We cut our kicker to save money so might as well use it on Thomas. Quit stalling Jerry we need a safety and you have made worse moves than picking up an All-Pro safety still in his prime.

  10. He is making enough money in one week to buy a house in most cities in the USA, and what many people make by working their entire lives. He is a fool if he does not report.

  11. Wondered when the “disrespect” BS would be played. Truth be told, if Hawks coughed up the money he wants he’d change his tune in a NY minute. No “disrespect” intended. Unfortunately Jones needs his media fix so he will pony up the draft picks and overpay him for what he did in the past rather than what he will do in the future.

  12. Enforce the fines. Franchise tag him next year.

    He either signs a 3-year, $36 million dollar extension or gets traded to the Cowboys after the two teams play in week 3. It’s not a coincidence that this happened the same day the Cowboys upped their offer to a 2nd round pick.

  14. And the moment he happens to sign that 4 year deal, before the ink is dry, trade him for a #1 and a #4 because I doubt he will ever be all in in Seattle and will just collect and preserve from here on in the Northwest.

  16. Still one of the highest-paid at his position, playing out the last year of a contract he willingly signed…glad he is noting all that disrespect.

  17. Disrespect? You mean the disrespect you showed to your team by holding out? Who is this guy? As good of a player as he is on the field, they need to bench him for the season, let him walk, collect their 3rd round comp pick and be done with it. Or just trade him now to any team but the Cowboys so he doesn’t get what he wants out of the whole thing.

  20. Too bad. He almost replaced Kenny Easley as my favorite Seahawks defender of all time. Not now. Easley was class. This BS is an insult to the team and fans who have paid him and rooted for him. You spit in our faces, Earl. What a disappointment. I understand trying to get paid, but airing that publicly and admitting you can’t wait to leave? I won’t be rooting for him this season. You wanna publicly make that statement that you’re only here to get paid? Ok then. Don’t expect any love from the 12s. It goes both ways. Time to wear my 45 Jersey this season

  21. Seattle’s not going to be a top contender this season. This is their one and only roster move available that can get a draft pick that high. They’d be pretty dumb to pass it up just to make what looks to be an average year slightly better, before losing Thomas without getting anything for him.

    Columnists whinge about what other Raiders players think about the Mack trade, but what must Seahawks players be thinking now? Chancellor, Sherman, Thomas – if the best players the team has had over the last decade just end up ignored, without getting the chance either for an extension or chance for a payday elsewhere, to me that seems worse.

  23. Draft picks remind me of picking out a Christmas/Easter ham in that beautiful red or gold foil. You have no idea what you just got until you get it home and open it up. But there is one massive difference, in that the grocery store will take it back for a refund if you aren’t happy with it.

  24. If he goes out and plays All Pro ball, I can see Schneider giving him an extension. They’ll have plenty of cap space next year. That way they can focus on another pass rusher, lineman, or corner early in the draft.

  26. It’s crazy how outsiders want you to care about the team and fans before you care about yourself. This is his career. If he’s at the tail end of his road, why wouldn’t he be wanting to make as much as humanly possible? You do understand the money doesn’t last and like the owners, the players want generational wealth for their families. It’s honestly sad to the see the mentality of fans. Stop thinking like an employee and think as an individual.

  27. Gutless, like most activists or protesters. All in hardball until they miss a paycheck or two. All bluff, no stuff. All show and no go.

    SeaGulls knew he’d crumble. Unlike the spineless Packers they held firm and won. A shame the Packers didnt do likewise with Erin.

