Eric Berry remains out of practice, day to day with heel injury

Getty Images

Eric Berry has not played in a year, and the Chiefs still don’t know when he might get back on the field. It might be this week, but it might not be.

Berry missed practice again Wednesday.

“It is literally day-to-day,” Rick Burkholder, the team’s vice president of sports medicine and performance, said via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “He won’t practice today. But he’s spent a lot of time with us. He’s improving. He’s getting better every day. We’ll continue with that process.”

Berry, who tore his Achilles in the season opener last season, did not play in the preseason because of what the Chiefs are calling a sore heel. He last practiced Aug. 11.

“We’ll see if he can practice,” Reid said. “I want to see what he’s got. If and when he does that, I’ll make a decision based on what I see.”

Ron Parker, who signed this week, would start in Berry’s place if Berry can’t play. Parker started for the Chiefs the past four seasons before they released him in the offseason. He signed with Atlanta, which cut him over the weekend.

The Chiefs already have placed safety Daniel Sorensen on injured reserve after he fractured his tibia, tore his meniscus and damaged his medial collateral ligament. Burkholder said Sorensen underwent surgery a month ago.

The Chiefs hope Sorensen can return for the second half of the season.