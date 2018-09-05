Evan Engram clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Giants have amassed an interesting collection of offensive skill players.

And the good news heading into the opener is that they’re all available.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters that tight end Evan Engram had been cleared through the concussion protocol.

Engram suffered a concussion in the third preseason game, and was practicing with the non-contact jersey earlier this week, so he should be ready for the opener.

Engram caught 64 passes for 722 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. With the Giants getting Odell Beckham healthy and happy again, and adding running back Saquon Barkley in the draft, they’ve upgraded their potential to move the ball this year.