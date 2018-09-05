Giants add linebacker Nate Stupar

Getty Images

The Giants have churned the bottom of the roster in the week leading up to the season, adding veteran help in a few spots.

Among the moves was bringing in linebacker Nate Stupar, who was recently released by the Saints.

The 30-year-old Stupar adds some special teams help for the Giants, and helps make them a bit older. They also signed 29-year-old defensive tackle John Jenkins yesterday.

This came after claiming six players off waivers Sunday after final cuts, meaning 15 percent of the roster has less than a week of preparation with the team heading into the opener.

“Hopefully we’re not gonna have years like this where there’s this much turnover right at the back end,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said on WFAN, via the New York Post. “But it is what it is. We’ve committed to making sure we try to improve the roster, even if it’s incremental.”

Stupar has bounced around a bit, spenting time with the Raiders, 49ers, Jaguars, Falcons and Saints. He’s coming back from a torn ACL last year.