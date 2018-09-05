Grady Jarrett still without a deal, heading into season

Getty Images

The Falcons had a shopping list of players to extend this offseason, and even went off that menu to make wide receiver Julio Jones happy.

But so far, they haven’t gotten to defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have generally shelved all negotiations once the season begins. They’ve had a busy offseason, writing a mega-extension for quarterback Matt Ryan and also locking up young safety Ricardo Allen and left tackle Jake Matthews.

Jarrett was also on their wish list, but so far nothing has been done. The 2015 fifth-rounder, who has blossomed into one of the top interior defenders in the NFC, taken it in stride.

“I’m just going to let that take care of itself,” Jarrett said. “I’m just going to focus on being the best player that I can be. But at the end of the day, that will work itself out.”

So far it hasn’t, which has Jarrett about to go into his contract year without the security every player wants.