Jeremy Maclin wants to play this year, but nursing a hamstring injury

Free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin still wants to play in 2018, but it may be a while before he can.

Maclin is currently nursing a hamstring injury and will need a couple weeks before he’s ready to work out for NFL teams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old Maclin started 12 games for the Ravens last year, but he had career lows in catches (40), yards (440) and yards per catch (11.0). Given that level of production, teams probably aren’t going to be beating down his door.

But if Maclin does get healthy, he’s probably going to have an offer from some team that sees a wide receiver suffer an injury. His production has declined, but he’ll likely prove himself to have enough left to be a contributor somewhere.