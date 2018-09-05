Jets work out yet another kicker as Roberto Aguayo gets a tryout

Getty Images

Stop if you’ve read this before: The Jets’ kicking situation remains unsettled with the season opener fast approaching.

They worked out Dan Bailey on Monday and were scheduled to work out Matt McCrane this week. Now, comes word from Field Yates of ESPN that the Jets also worked out Roberto Aguayo on Wednesday.

Aguayo lost the Chargers job to Caleb Sturgis.

A second-round pick of the Bucs in 2016, Aguayo made only 22-of-31 field goals and missed two extra points in his one season in Tampa Bay.

The Jets already tried Cairo Santos and worked out Kai Forbath. They cut Taylor Bertolet out of the preseason, keeping Jason Myers.

Myers remains the team’s kicker for the time being.

The Jets also worked out former Browns defensive end Nate Orchard and former Cowboys defensive end Charles Tapper on Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.