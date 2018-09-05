Josh Gordon feels 100 percent, just wants to get a win

AP

Wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s return to Browns practice on Monday went smoothly and coach Hue Jackson said he’s “right on schedule” to face the Steelers this Sunday after getting over a hamstring injury.

Gordon agreed with that assessment when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Gordon said he’s “100 percent” and that he hasn’t felt any rust as he’s made up for the time he missed this summer. Jackson has already announced that Gordon won’t start, but the wideout still thinks he can be in position to help swing the balance of the game.

“I think the biggest piece of it is making sure I am locked in and know what I am trying to do as an individual, as a player and as a teammate going forward,” Gordon said, via the team. “First and foremost really — personal stuff aside — I am thinking of getting a win and how can I help my team get a win this Sunday. At the most crucial point of the game, what can I do to help put us over the edge if I am needed? I really just want to get a win.”

Gordon closed out last season with four catches for 115 yards in Week 17 against the Steelers last year, but the Browns lost 28-24 when Corey Coleman couldn’t reel in a DeShone Kizer pass in the end zone. Coleman and Kizer are gone now, which may mean Cleveland looks in Gordon’s direction if the game is on the line again this weekend.