LeSean McCoy: I’ll take care of legal issues, focused on Week One now

AP

Bills running back LeSean McCoy met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since he was sued by his former girlfriend in Georgia last month, but he said his focus isn’t on legal matters right now.

McCoy and a friend were sued by Delicia Cordon for damages incurred during a July home invasion at a home owned by McCoy. Jewelry was taken and Cordon, who wound up in the hospital, alleges that the two men are “liable for the assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress” because they changed security cameras and codes without sharing the information with Cordon.

“I’ll take care of that stuff,” McCoy said, via ESPN.com. “But right now, the only thing I can worry about is the Baltimore Ravens and keeping everything the same with that. Just focusing in on this big week for me, Week One. I didn’t have a lot of playing time in the preseason, so I’m really locked in and just trying to focus everything on football right now. But we’ll take care of that.”

McCoy and Cordon did settle a long-standing dispute over McCoy’s desire to evict Cordon from the house that had led to multiple calls to police, but the other case remains active as the running back gets set to begin his fourth season in Buffalo.