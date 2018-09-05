Le’Veon Bell can stay away through Week 10

Posted by Mike Florio on September 5, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

For players under contract who hold out into the regular season (none will in 2018), the deadline for showing up and getting credit for the contract year isn’t entirely clear. For franchise-tagged players who have not yet signed their tenders, the labor deal is a clear as it can be.

And so, as Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell closes in on possibly skipping regular-season games and the $855,000 checks that go along with them, he can do that for 10 total weeks and still become eligible for free agency in 2019. Article 10, Section 15(a) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement articulates the deadline: The window on Bell playing in 2018 closes at 4:00 p.m. ET, on the Tuesday after Week 10.

If he signs his franchise tender before then, he’ll be free in 2019 (unless the Steelers sign him to a long-term deal after the season or apply the franchise tag for a third time, which becomes the quarterback tender by rule). After that, he can’t play at all in 2018, and the Steelers can tag him in 2019 at $14.54 million.

Bell would lose $8.55 million by staying away that long, and then the question would be whether he’d play well enough (and be healthy enough) to be a hot commodity on the open market. Which then raises the question of whether Bell would consider skipping the year, daring the Steelers to tag him again.

It’s not an easy riddle to solve, especially with Bell’s agent sending mixed signals about hoping to prevent the Steelers from treating Bell like a rental car with unlimited free collision coverage and Bell wanting to have the best statistical season of his career.

Meanwhile, it’s clear that something has happened since Bell’s agent said in July that Bell would follow the same plan that he deployed a year ago, showing up on Labor Day and playing in the first game of the regular season. Maybe Bell was influenced by all the money that was paid out in the past week, to players like Odell Beckham, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald, and Khalil Mack. Bell belongs in that group from an ability standpoint, so he surely believes he belongs in that group from a compensation standpoint.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Le’Veon Bell can stay away through Week 10

  3. The tag is extremely unfair to running backs. And he is right the Steelers would abuse him with overuse. In his situation being 27 years old before hitting free agency will cost him millions. He should have held our till week 10 last year. Steelers are screwing him.

  4. The Steelers have been getting away with low-balling players like Bell and Brown, for years. Then, they claim they are “disappointed” when he doesn’t show up for the first game. Gurley got paid (though not mentioned in the story above). Time for the Steelers to pay-up, stop whining, or trade him.

  5. If he goes that route just make him inactive for the rest of the season since he won’t be much help at that point. It’d probably take him a month to get in game shape and by then the season would be over and Conner could have supplanted him as the starter.

  6. I don’t think the Steelers would tag him a third time and pay the qb tender. If Bell shows up and signs his tender he’ll be a free agent. The question is whether Bell wants all 14.54 million for the whole season or 6 million for six games, knowing he’d probably not play the first week after he reports.

  9. Steelers gave him 406 touches last year in 15 regular season games. Another 25 in their playoff game. And they’re surprised he’s not reporting? Demarco Murray got 450 touches in 2014 and his career lasted 3 more years.

    His mistake was playing the year on the tag last year, as shown by Mack and Donald playing hard ball gets results.

  10. Repeating what I said on an earlier story, I’ll bet even the most ardent Steeler fan is getting sick of all the drama.

  11. Bell is just playing to available leverage.

    If I’m Pittsburgh, I let him dictate and then use and abuse the heck out of him when he reports. Plays only 6 games? Great, fresh legs for a playoff run. And only pay him about,what? $5M?

    That makes it easy to tag him again next off-season. Just let him keep playing partial seasons for partial money.

  12. packers291 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    What happens if he shows up for games, dresses, but plays poorly or does not play?

    ——————————-

    If he did that, he’d be basically destroying his value on the open market.

    One, because he would be viewed as a locker room disturbance
    Two, because teams wouldn’t know if he was telling the truth or lost a step

    Maybe Nike will add him to their Ad campaign. Risking it all for… wait… I don’t think this is as noble of a cause.

  13. Someone has to stand up to these extorting players. If they fail to show up for training camp which is designed to get them ready for the season, then they should be barred playing a down or getting paid for the regular and post season of that year.

    If we are serious about player safety, then no player who has missed training camp should ever play a down in the regular or post season. Players who are injured should get their salaries, but those who extort for money should not receive a dime. And their contracts should be reset by adding another year to them.

    Time to make someone the example – Bell is a good one to leaving hanging.

  14. Bell needs to wait until mid-season to show up. He needs to show up in top shape so he can play at a high level once he’s there. He can’t let the Steelers run him into the ground like last season, but he needs to show he’s still a top back this season.

    He’ll make up the lost half a season of pay and then some when he signs a new deal elsewhere.

  15. His mistake was playing the year on the tag last year, as shown by Mack and Donald playing hard ball gets results.
    ———
    Bell is tagged so Mack and Donald’s situation doesn’t apply since the Steelers are no longer allowed to negotiate a long term deal until January. At this point its either play for $14.5M or sit out in hopes to preserve your body for a long term deal next year. Seems that he plans to sit out as long as possible in hopes for a big 2019 pay day. Hard to blame him for wanting to get the most of what is likely his one and only big contract but sitting out seems a little risky to me

  16. Truth is, Pitt needs to trade him because Brown is eating all the cap. And deservedly so.

    SF needs a RB.
    NYJ needs a RB.
    IND needs a RB.
    TB needs a RB.
    WAS needs a RB.

    They have suitors.

    Additionally, he’d be a great upgrade for:

    OAK, SEA, NE, DET, BUF (McCoy is a Ray Rice video away from the exempt list)

    That’s a third of the league that could be in play. They would be foolish not to trade him right now vs risk him sitting out until week 10.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!