Le'Veon Bell's agent hints at concerns about workload

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 5, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell didn’t show up for work today, and it appears he’s worried about being overworked when he does show up.

His agent Adisa Bakari alluded to his heavy workload during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio today, though he didn’t say specifically that was why Bell hasn’t shown up yet.

“I’m not going to discuss our plan publicly,” Bakari said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But if you’re Kevin Colbert and you’re Mike Tomlin, and you have a once-in-a-generation type of player for one more season, what would your plan be? . . .

“You can read in between those lines.”

Bell has averaged more than 300 touches per year in five seasons, and that includes 2015 when he missed 10 games. Last year, he had a career-high 321 carries and was targeted with 106 passes.

Bell hasn’t signed his $14.5 million franchise tender yet, thus isn’t subject to fines. He just doesn’t collect those $853,000 weekly checks until he shows up. He can skip 10 weeks, report, and still earn an accrued season toward free agency.

That would get him to the market without a full year of wear and tear, which seems to be a concern.

“Le’Veon has every intention of making this season the best season of his career,” Bakari said. “That has not changed. That his intention — to make this the best statistical season of his career.”

That would be hard to do in six games, unless Bakari’s willing to count per-game numbers only.

18 responses to “Le’Veon Bell’s agent hints at concerns about workload

  6. You get paid millions of dollars and only have to work half a year. Toughen yourself up, snowflake and work.

  9. So… the message to the Steelers is that the agent wants the team to pay his client more money for less work? I don’t see that going over well.

  10. I’ve been wanting LeVeon to come to Detroit for quite a while now.

    But after all of this? Nah, I prefer a running back that will show up to get his standard less-than-100 yards a game versus a guy pulling $14M who cries he’s too underpaid to play.

  12. This guy makes OBJ and Aaron Rodgers look like amateur divas, scoot over, there is a new diva like no other.

  14. He has averaged the most touches per year since he became their featured back. He played out his 4 rookie 2nd rd pick rookie contract which by the way was peanuts for the production they gave him.

    Now this is the second year hitting him w the franchise tag coming off that rookie contract and Pitt still never gave him a long term deal.

    If the Steelers don’t like him holding out then they should’ve paid him the last 2 offseason. They didn’t do they the franchise did this to themselves.

    Bell and his agent have ALL the leverage in this situation and Pitt has their hands tied as their only options r too wait on him to show up whoever he wants or to rescind the franchise tag like what happened w Josh Norman and let Bell become a free agent.

    Bell can wait and show up week 10 of this season and it will count as a full season under 2nd consecutive franchise tag and he has no reason to show up before that.

    I am sure that GM’s across the league who are interested in signing Bell in the offseason would much rather c him sit out the first 10 weeks and save all the pounding his body would receive the way Pitt feeds him the ball.

    Bell is a RB not a QB so it’s not as if he is going to have a 15 year career so being in the position to hold ALL the cards as he doesn’t need to show up until he wants to he should use that to his advantage and look out for himself. He’s only going to get one big NFL contract his entire career which is his next one so screw anyone who doesn’t like it and look out for yourself.

  15. Wants a lot more money, wants fewer touches, and won’t report to his team?

    Diva with a capital “D”

    If I’m a GM, I don’t care what the level of talent is, I’m not going near the guy at this point.

  17. I don’t blame him as an RB, with a limited shelf-life, being put in continuous 1 year contractual situations. The team has no regard for his long term health in these contracts so they can wear him down to the bone.

    It’s funny to me that coaches are never allowed to get to the final year of their deal, but star Running Backs with a 5-8 year window can be forced into the final year of their deal 3 times (with the Franchise Tag applied twice).

    His holdout makes all the sense in the world.

