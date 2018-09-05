Lions cut Anthony Zettel, sign Romeo Okwara

Getty Images

Anthony Zettel started all 16 games at defensive end for the Lions last season, but this season he’s out.

The Lions claimed defensive end Romeo Okwara off waivers today and waived Zettel to make room for Okwara on the roster.

Okwara played in all 16 games as an undrafted rookie for the Giants in 2016, starting four and sacking Aaron Rodgers in the Giants’ playoff loss to the Packers at the end of that season. But last year he struggled through a knee injury and was largely phased out of the Giants’ defense, and he was cut this yesterday.

Zettel has a good chance of being claimed by another team on waivers. He showed ability as a pass rusher last season, and he’s only 26 years old.

That he was released by the Lions is a surprise, but new coach Matt Patricia is changing the defense, and he apparently thinks Okwara is a better fit than Zettel.