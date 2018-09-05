Lions’ defense unsure what to expect facing Sam Darnold in Week One

Getty Images

Sam Darnold is the only rookie quarterback starting in Week One, which means the Jets’ Week One opponents, the Lions, are the only team without any film to study of the quarterback they’ll be facing in Week One.

Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni said he’s expecting to have to adjust on the fly on Monday night, changing defensive calls as they see what Darnold is doing.

“It’s going to be a challenge and my sense is we’re going to have to be able to adjust as we get into the game,” Pasqualoni said. “And we’re going to have to able to adjust to exactly what they decide they’re going to do. It’s going to be a challenge because there isn’t a whole lot of tape.”

Darnold’s preseason tape may be of some value to the Lions, and they may take a look at his college film as well. But there’s not a good way of knowing just what kind of quarterback the Lions are facing on Monday until they see him up close and personal.