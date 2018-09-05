Nate Orchard, DeVier Posey among 11 to tryout with Bills

Getty Images

In addition to bringing in Paxton Lynch and Breshad Perriman for workouts, the Bills worked out nine more players on a tryout basis on Tuesday.

Defensive end Nate Orchard, wide receivers DeVier Posey and Hunter Sharp, tackle Michael Dunn, center Anthony Fabiano, guard Landon Turner, defensive tackles Christian Ringo and Jay Bromley, and quarterback Josh Woodrum were the additional players to workout for the Bills.

All eleven players had been in training camps with NFL teams until roster cuts over the weekend. Perriman, Posey and Woodrum were with the Baltimore Ravens. Orchard and Fabiano were with the Cleveland Browns. Bromley and Turner were with the New Orleans Saints. Sharpe was with the New York Giants, Dunn the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ringo the Detroit Lions and Lynch the Denver Broncos.