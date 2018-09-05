Odell Beckham says he’ll keep his cool against Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham is going to be facing an outspoken cornerback in Jalen Ramsey this weekend and it’s hard not to recall his run-in with Josh Norman during a 2015 game against the Panthers when looking ahead to that one.

Beckham said Wednesday that he “took the cheese” when Norman opened up a war of words heading into the game and things spilled over into cheap shots that eventually resulted in a one-game suspension for Beckham. Beckham said nothing similar will happen against the Jaguars this Sunday.

Ramsey hasn’t said anything harsh about Beckham — “he’s good, but I’m good too,” Ramsey said in his recent GQ interview — and the two players spent time together as friends during the offseason, but Ramsey could amp up trash talk during the game. Beckham said he doesn’t think it will be as friendly this time around, but that times have changed the way he approaches such situations.

“I don’t want to say I’m a different person but I have different outlooks and perspectives on things,” Beckham said, via the New York Post. “I’ve had a lot happen and you take it and learn and grow from it.”

Beckham said he expects an “exciting matchup” with Ramsey and the rest of a good Jaguars defense in his first game since both signing a big contract extension and fracturing his ankle last season.