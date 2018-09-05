Packers would have loved Khalil Mack on their side, now see him twice a year

Posted by Charean Williams on September 5, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
When the sports book Bovada began taking bets on where Khalil Mack would play this season, Chicago didn’t make the list of favorites. Green Bay topped the list at 11-4 if the Raiders decided to trade Mack.

Not only did the Packers fail to get Mack, but Oakland traded him to Green Bay’s rival.

Dang, man,” Packers receiver Randall Cobb said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Gotta see him twice a year now.”

The Packers inquired about Mack, but the Bears got him, a 2020 second-round choice and a conditional fifth-round selection for two first-round picks, a 2020 third-rounder and a 2019 sixth-rounder. Chicago then quickly struck a record-setting, six-year, $141 million deal with Mack.

Cobb said he was scrolling through Twitter on Saturday morning when he saw the news.

“I thought he was coming here,” Cobb said. “I thought I was going to wake up and find out we got him. Some things happen, and obviously he ended up in Chicago. That’s part of it. That’s part of the business.”

Aaron Rodgers is the first quarterback to see Mack in a Bears uniform, with the teams opening the season on Sunday Night Football.

“That’s a really good player in his prime,” Rodgers said. “They obviously gave up some picks, but it just adds to the rivalry now that we get to see him twice a year.”

23 responses to “Packers would have loved Khalil Mack on their side, now see him twice a year

  1. After being forced to give Rodgers all that money the Packers could no longer afford Mack and had to remove themselves from the bidding. It is their first cap causality from signing Rodgers. Expect more next year.

  3. It might have been nice, but I don’t mind them not pushing too hard for him. I also believe teams don’t let player like that go, so I wonder if the Raiders knew something that the other teams didn’t.

  6. The Bears have had HOF players in the past, and still lost to the Packers. We’ll see how this all turns out when the season starts.

  9. shaggytoodle says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:16 pm
    It might have been nice, but I don’t mind them not pushing too hard for him. I also believe teams don’t let player like that go, so I wonder if the Raiders knew something that the other teams didn’t

    /////////////////////////

    Making stuff up will lessen the pain I guess

  10. Well, he’s easily the best defensive player the Packers will face this year. It’s a shame we couldn’t land him, but I actually think him coming to the bears will help the packers. He will absolutely destroy the Vikings horrible offensive line and probably murder anyone at QB.

    Advantage: Packers.

  11. Liberalsruineverything says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:16 pm
    Look at the bright side, you guys still have Fabio and his 6 sacks for 10 games played this year.
    ____________________

    Id be more likely to buy into it, but after hearing how the Vikings were DESTINED to be the first team to host and play in the SB, after the Miracle play… Miss Cleo is better as seeing into he future.

  12. cheeseisfattening says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:12 pm
    After being forced to give Rodgers all that money the Packers could no longer afford Mack and had to remove themselves from the bidding. It is their first cap causality from signing Rodgers. Expect more next year.
    ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
    Might want to take a look at the 2019 and 2020 salary cap expectations before making a statement like that.

  13. OAK probably wanted both of GB’s #1’s in ’19.

    GB sees OAK’s skittishness about combining big QB deal (Carr) with big DE deal (Mack) and sez ‘why should we gut our draft options to fall into the same entanglement?’. (ARoj&Mack)

    Simple economics, imho.

  14. cheeseisfattening says:

    September 5, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    After being forced to give Rodgers all that money the Packers could no longer afford Mack and had to remove themselves from the bidding. It is their first cap causality from signing Rodgers. Expect more next year.

    ————————

    All reports are that GB offered their 2 first round picks next year for Mack. The Bears draft higher so their 1sts were worth more.

    Try again.

  15. Of course the Packers would have liked him on the team. You know who else wouldv’e liked him on their team? Every other team in the NFL. Considering the #2 pick the Bears are getting back, I wouldn’t have minded seeing the Packers make this trade, but then I saw the contract. No single defensive player player is worth that amount of money. He could win defensive player of the year this year, but that’s still not worth his contract.

  17. As fans, we would have loved to have had him come here too.
    It just took a great deal of treasure in draft picks and dollars to get it done.
    Time will tell if the venture is worth it to the Bears.
    But obviously, it would have made week 1, at least, a great deal easier for the Packers if they could have swung that trade.

  19. After being forced to give Rodgers all that money the Packers could no longer afford Mack and had to remove themselves from the bidding. It is their first cap causality from signing Rodgers. Expect more next year.
    ——
    Says a guy whose team is paying KirK fricken Cousins only slightly less.

  20. Gute is making sound decisions this year. There is a realistic 3 year build he is focused on right now to bring a Lombardi back to Green Bay, maybe 4-5 years. But 4 or less drafts is all he should need and we all know the Pack is loaded next year for grabbing some talent. Not getting Mack was disappointing, but Gute took the necessary offer further than Thompson ever would have.

  22. This is just one game. Mack & Smith will see limited playing time more than likely. Just think how this defense will be when everyone is playing up to speed & healthy!

  23. slippery59 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Might want to take a look at the 2019 and 2020 salary cap expectations before making a statement like that.
    ………………………………………………………………………………

    You really think that Cheesefat is going to think before he types? Never does.

