Packers would have loved Khalil Mack on their side, now see him twice a year

AP

When the sports book Bovada began taking bets on where Khalil Mack would play this season, Chicago didn’t make the list of favorites. Green Bay topped the list at 11-4 if the Raiders decided to trade Mack.

Not only did the Packers fail to get Mack, but Oakland traded him to Green Bay’s rival.

“Dang, man,” Packers receiver Randall Cobb said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Gotta see him twice a year now.”

The Packers inquired about Mack, but the Bears got him, a 2020 second-round choice and a conditional fifth-round selection for two first-round picks, a 2020 third-rounder and a 2019 sixth-rounder. Chicago then quickly struck a record-setting, six-year, $141 million deal with Mack.

Cobb said he was scrolling through Twitter on Saturday morning when he saw the news.

“I thought he was coming here,” Cobb said. “I thought I was going to wake up and find out we got him. Some things happen, and obviously he ended up in Chicago. That’s part of it. That’s part of the business.”

Aaron Rodgers is the first quarterback to see Mack in a Bears uniform, with the teams opening the season on Sunday Night Football.

“That’s a really good player in his prime,” Rodgers said. “They obviously gave up some picks, but it just adds to the rivalry now that we get to see him twice a year.”