Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel officially ruled out this week

Getty Images

Panthers coach Ron Rivera won’t say what’s actually wrong with wide receiver Curtis Samuel, but he will acknowledge that he’s not going to play this week.

Via the team’s official website, Rivera said that the second-year wideout was out for this weekend’s game against the Cowboys, with what he termed a “medical illness.”

Samuel had a procedure this week to correct an irregular heartbeat.

“I would say it’s safe to rule him out,” Rivera said. “I’m not going to play around with this one. It’s a medical issue, and the doctors are taking care of it.

“It’s unfortunate. I’ll know he’ll just continue to do what he’s told and he’ll be back.”

The former second-rounder missed most of last year with an ankle injury, but had an impressive preseason.

The Panthers also listed right tackle Daryl Williams and left guard Amini Silatolu as limited in practice, as they recover from training camp knee injuries. It’s unclear if either will be able to play Sunday.