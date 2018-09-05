Pat Elflein practices for Vikings on a limited basis

Getty Images

He’s reportedly not expected to play in Week One, but Vikings center Pat Elflein practiced on Wednesday.

According to the official injury report, Elflein participated on a limited basis, with ankle and shoulder injuries. He suffered a broken ankle in the NFC title-game loss to the Eagles, and Elflein emerged from the PUP list over the weekend.

Also limited in practice on Wednesday were tackle Riley Reiff (foot), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring), and cornerback Marcus Sherels (hamstring). Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ankle) and running back Roc Thomas (ankle) did not practice. Receiver Stacy Coley (groin) fully participated in practice.

The Vikings open the season with a home game against the 49ers. If Elflein can’t go, the start will go to Brett Jones, who arrived recently in a trade with the Giants.