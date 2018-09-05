Patriots work out Kendall Wright, Kenjon Barner

Getty Images

The Patriots worked out eight players Wednesday, including running back Kenjon Barner and receiver Kendall Wright, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Wright, 28, was a first-round pick of the Titans in 2012. He made 280 catches for 3,244 yards and 18 touchdowns in his five seasons in Tennessee.

He spent last season in Chicago, making 59 catches for 614 yards and one touchdown.

In the offseason, Wright signed with the Vikings, who released him over the weekend.

Barner, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2013. Carolina traded him to the Eagles before the 2014 season opener.

Although Barner didn’t play for the Eagles in 2014, he played 37 games with Philadelphia the past three seasons. He had 140 touches for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots also worked out defensive back Quin Blanding, running back Matthew Dayes, receiver Brandon Reilly, fullback Aaron Ripkowski, linebacker Martell Spaight and linebacker Anthony Winbush.