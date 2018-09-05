Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas playing Sunday: We’ll figure it out

Getty Images

Safety Earl Thomas is reporting to the Seahawks on Wednesday in a reversal of his demand that the Seahawks extend his contract to get him back or trade him to another team more willing to sign him to a new deal.

Thomas didn’t take part in offseason workouts, training camp or preseason games, which led to questions for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about whether Thomas will play against the Broncos this weekend. Carroll said on a conference call with Broncos reporters that he’s met with Thomas and that the team will sort out the answer to that question in the next few days.

“There are all kinds of stuff,” Carroll said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “I don’t know what kind of shape he’s in and all that kind of stuff. We’ll figure it out.”

There are differences between the two players and the two situations, but the Seahawks had safety Kam Chancellor in the lineup after he ended his holdout by reporting on a Wednesday before a 2015 game.