Pete Carroll says he’s “not opposed” to Dion Jordan playing this week despite missing all of camp

AP

Defensive end Dion Jordan practiced with the Seahawks for the first time on Monday after missing all of the preseason recovering from a “stress issue” in his leg.

Jordan was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday and has a chance to play this Sunday in Seattle’s season opener against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll is at least remaining open to the idea for the time being.

“We’re going to see how he does during the week,” Carroll said Monday. “We’ll go one day at a time right now. It’s been a while for him to get back. He’s a fantastic player and contributor and so we just need to see him.”

Jordan is a player Seattle is expecting to rely on this season to help replace the production of Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett. He recorded four sacks in five games played for the Seahawks last year and re-signed with the team this offseason after being tendered as a restricted free agent.

Whether via injuries or suspensions, Jordan hasn’t been on the field consistently enough to live up to the promise he showed as the No. 3 overall pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2013. He’s getting another chance with Seattle and will have a chance to play considerable snaps for the Seahawks this season if he can stay on the field.

“He had a really solid first day out,” Carroll said. “He had been working really hard to get to this point or we wouldn’t be able to even think like we’re thinking. In rehab, it’s been like practice for him. He’s close. We’ll see. I’m not going to be opposed to playing him this weekend.”