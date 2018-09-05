President Trump revisits NFL criticism

Posted by Mike Florio on September 5, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
For a moment during a recent Oval Office interview, the President sounded like someone who realizes that American freedoms entail the freedom to protest during the anthem. But he has since made it clear that this potential moment of clarity was anything but clear.

“Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts,” President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning regarding Nike’s decision to do business with Colin Kaepernick. “I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!”

And so, if there was any doubt that it would continue, it will. Especially with the midterm elections coming, Bob Woodward’s new book dropping, and a sense that the legal walls are slowly closing in as to several members of the President’s inner circle.

58 responses to “President Trump revisits NFL criticism

  5. I guess I can’t fault the guy. He knows so much of his base will eat this up instead of worrying about any problems that really matter getting fixed. He’s the biggest politician we ever elected. Ironic, because so many voted for him because they were sick of politicians.

  7. He makes this pitch as a distraction every time someone publishes a book showing behind-the-scenes dysfunction.

  9. Fun fact. Nike wasn’t getting killed. Everyone’s stock dropped yesterday. You want to talk about Fake News all the time, stop framing your own as fake news.

  11. Nike was enthusiastic about writing off the Trump supporting duck hunters. Nike won’t miss you. They’ve said their last word to you. You can keep on blabbering all you want if it makes you feel better. Nike doesn’t care.

  14. Football doesn’t start tonight. It starts tomorrow night. But, no surprise a Democrat doesn’t know what day of the week it is. You have to be a productive member of society to keep track of dates. That being said, as a lifelong Eagles fan it is a tragedy that the NFL is beginning to lose popularity just as my team wins the Super Bowl. I support Trump but have no problem watching the NFL. Go Eagles! #MAGA

  15. This guy, who was born into obscene wealth and handed every opportunity, who failed at every business except crime and currently lines his pockets with laundered Russian mob money, who celebrated Labor Day by attacking unions and bragging about his imaginary accomplishments, is now, for the 100000000000th time, attacking a league of athletes while having never done a minute of physical activity in his own lifetime.

    Just wonderful times we live in.

  17. I guess Trump doesn’t realize that Nike will be just fine…even though he lies and tries to exaggerate as usual…a lot of people love Nike products and a lot of people hate Trump…so he can try to get people to boycott Nike, but since those people (his followers)weren’t Nike customers in the first place…it doesn’t matter…and a global company like Nike surely won’t be boycotted overseas….in fact, the rest of the world thinks Trump is a joke…

  19. The guy who evaded the draft, insulted Gold Star families, and insulted the service of Senator McCain wants to lecture us on patriotism.

    Given that record, he doesn’t seem to understand concepts like honor, or service or patriotism.

  20. Speaking of ratings dropping, Trump’s ratings are back down under 40% across the board.

    But hey, knock the guy who actually donates to charity instead of stealing from it.

    BTW, what ever happened to Mexico paying for that wall? What a liar.

  22. Oh well. I’ve taken everything every President has said with a grain of salt since High School.

    I will continue to watch my favorite team, the Eagles, while having my own personal political opinions (that I do not feel the need to share with EVERYONE ALL THE TIME). And Presidents Obama nor Trump, nor Colin Kaepernick, have ever come close to modifying that.

    Boycott what you want.
    Vote for who you want.
    More power to you.

  23. Trump: Yeah, okay. Well, accurate is that nobody’s ever done a better job than I’m doing as president. That I can tell you.

    Narcissism: the pursuit of gratification from vanity or egotistic admiration of one’s own attributes.

  24. I like the Eagles’ Owner & the way he supports his players and is Not closed minded. By the way who cares what this lying traitor president has to say. Ask him how bone spurs are doing? Go Vikings!

  26. This guy who finds it outrageous for players to kneel during the anthem for a cause that deserves more attention and is literally a big, important issue is THE SAME GUY who disrespected one of America’s greatest heroes in John McCain. To support Trump on this issue makes you a hypocrite, unless you also agree with how he treated and slandered John McCain. Trump does not love this country, he only loves what’s good for him.

    RIP Senator McCain

  27. ontherocks1964 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 2:11 pm
    Please…..tell me more about these alleged walls that are closing in.
    ———————–

    They sure as heck aren’t any walls paid for by Mexico!

  28. I wouldn’t be shocked if Kaep and Trump are buds… Its all about deception and dividing the country.

    Then Nike doing what they did… Very weird shid going on!

  29. #1. I don’t need this president, or really any other person, to be my moral compass, or to enlighten me on my patriotic duty.

    I choose to stand for the anthem and respect the flag because it is purely the most meaningful choice for me to show my love for this country and my reverence for the people who’ve served in its honor.

    Now, I would never presume to speak for anyone else on their anthem conduct or their own personal choice.
    Though I may have certain feelings on the subject, they really are my feelings alone.

    #2. If I had a social or political issue I felt very personal about, I would try and open a dialogue with my local branch of government or police department and try to enact change in a more meaningful grassroots way.

    I would try and use my platform, what little platform I possess, to try and drum up support from my local community.
    Not only would it stop people in the crowd from questioning why im not standing for the anthem in the first place, it would probably be a more meaningful and tangible way to enact change in the end, or at the very least, move the conversation forward.

    Otherwise it’s all just grandstanding for the sake of attention.
    Attention that isn’t getting anything done or really helping anyone anyway.

  31. “#MAGA”

    Question. The MAGA hats and all Trumps campaign banners are being produced in China. Exactly how does it “make America great again” by Trump personally sending jobs to China that should go to Americans?

    Answer. It doesn’t it just enriches Cadet Bonespurs a little more while proving he doesn’t care the slightest about the people who believe in him

  34. Nike’s stock is back up today. But keep burning those shoes and clothes you already paid for, when you could alternatively donate them to the homeless veterans you pretend to support and so something positive. #fakeoutrage

  35. I don’t know if The Left can handle 6 more years of this. It’s almost cruel.

    What will be fun and not cruel is when the left takes over the house and they investigate the racist right wing supporters of the Lying Machine. For some one who avoided serving his country when he had a chance, to comment on respecting the flag is the pinnacle of hypocrisy. As a Viet Nam vet I view #45 as a coward who was afraid ……so his bold boasts and bluster is from one who knows he could cut it when the bullets were flying.

    Trump is leading the sheep who normally are herded by a dog while he is be lead by the nose by a Fox…..

  36. “Two thirds of Nike’s customers are under 35 years old and is an ethnically diverse consumer base ” “Nike cares most about the category influencers and tastemakers — nearly all of whom will embrace their decision,” said Howe Burch, the former head of U.S. marketing for Reebok. “They know they will lose some customers short-term but not the kind of customers that really drive their business.”…..Trump has no clue that his group of uneducated white republicans can’t really hurt Nike’s bottom line….lol

  37. Dollars to donuts that all of the bone spurs critics never served in the military. And if you’re so outraged about Trump’s deferments then why so quiet about Bill Clinton’s deferments? Or George W serving in the Guard instead of going to Vietnam? Hypocrites the lot of ya!

    ————————————————————————————————————————–

    From one lifelong Eagles fan to another….go find another team. Maybe the Cowboys or the Texans would be more to your liking. the Eagles are one of the more progressive teams in the NFL, and you can bet that Jeff Lurie 100% supports Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long’s activism. They all hate Trump, and Trump out to shut his fat gob about the NFL, he has far bigger problems, what with the 5(!) separate investigations into his potential criminal activity.

    #Fly Eagles Fly and #Lock him Up.

  40. Do all these people burning their Nike gear not realize Nike wouldn’t have made Kaep the face of their upcoming advertising campaign if they hadn’t done their own research and gauge the mood of their regular customers? And who are Nike’s regular customers? It sure as heck aren’t typical Trump voters so I find it funny they keep crying boycott. Their cries of boycott makes as much sense as regular gym members threatening to boycott cigarrette makers.

    The majority of people in the United States either don’t care about this whole NFL kneeling issue, don’t know about it, or supports Kaep. With the majority falling in the don’t care/don’t know bucket. That’s the truth. The supporters of Trump claim they are the silent majority when in actuality plenty of data they’re the loud obnoxious minority and the majority has tired of them and Trump months ago.

  41. RKT,
    It is because President Clinton never insulted Gold Star families, nor did he claim that Sen. McCain’s capture was due to McCain’s failure, nor did Clinton ever try to shut down free speech in the name of “patriotism.”

  42. janvanflac says:
    From one lifelong Eagles fan to another….go find another team.

    _________________________________
    Puhhlease clown! I don’t need your permission to root for a team I’ve rooted for since 1981. Probably before your weak a$$ was born! So keep your fan patrols to yourself commie…

  43. Considering Nike’s market cap is down some 4 billion dollars, i think the ~50 million in perceived free advertising wasn’t worth it.

  45. WolfgangVomFramps says:
    September 5, 2018 at 2:37 pm
    RKT,
    It is because President Clinton never insulted Gold Star families, nor did he claim that Sen. McCain’s capture was due to McCain’s failure, nor did Clinton ever try to shut down free speech in the name of “patriotism.”
    _____________________________
    I disagree with what Trump said about McCain but how has Trump tried to shut down free speech, exactly? I hear all of these loud mouth critics claiming this as they bash the guy day in and day out. Something tells me the irony of that is over your head.

  47. Do you think its possible for kaepernick to support a cause without doing something that insults and disrespects a large portion of this country?

    Do you think its wise for Nike to align themselves with a man who defends Fidel Castro? one of the most oppressive dictators on the planet the last 50 years? He was a racist murderer.
    Should Nike support a guy who is anti-american and anti-police? Would you be upset if Nike featured a spokesman what was a Hitler supporter or apologist?

  48. bbb82 says:

    Nike’s stock is back up today. But keep burning those shoes and clothes you already paid for, when you could alternatively donate them to the homeless veterans you pretend to support and so something positive. #fakeoutrage—-

    Don’t have myopic vision. The scenario will take longer than two days to play out. If sales drop, the price of the stock will drop, the worth of the company will drop. People publicly destroying their Nike apparel are making a statement and sending a message. Besides, most people probably don’t personally know any homeless vets or how to even ensure their donations get to them or how to find them. Not realistic of you to demand the five their apparel to homeless vets.

    I for one would stand hand in hand with Kap to fight social injustice. However, it has to be specific. Fighting the general ‘racial inequality’ as a whole is idiotic. Find the individuals responsible for acts of actual racism and hold them accountable.

    I will not, however, show him any respect for, or join him, with kneeling during the anthem.

  49. .
    carnival barker.
    “stupid southerner” is what he called sessions and what he really thinks of his base.
    but sure…

  50. Nofoolnodrool says:
    September 5, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    I don’t know if The Left can handle 6 more years of this. It’s almost cruel.

    What will be fun and not cruel is when the left takes over the house and they investigate the racist right wing supporters of the Lying Machine. For some one who avoided serving his country when he had a chance, to comment on respecting the flag is the pinnacle of hypocrisy. As a Viet Nam vet I view #45 as a coward who was afraid ……so his bold boasts and bluster is from one who knows he could cut it when the bullets were flying.

    Trump is leading the sheep who normally are herded by a dog while he is be lead by the nose by a Fox….
    ——————————————

    More nonsense from the fool fake soldier that steals valor and also thought Bills wife was going to win. Trump owns space in your empty skull.

  51. janvanflac says:
    September 5, 2018 at 2:31 pm
    the Eagles are one of the more progressive teams in the NFL, and you can bet that Jeff Lurie 100% supports Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long’s activism.
    __________________________________
    Yes because two loud mouthed players who should focus on football and light in the loafers Jeff’s political opinions determine who I can root for? I didn’t like Norman Braman but I was still an Eagles fan. Thought Lurie was an idiot for firing Reid and hiring Chip. The owner of the team and fan’s opinion’s of such would be a poor barometer for fandom. I’m a fan despite the owner, who admittedly was wise to bring back Howie and hire a Reid assistant in the form of Doug Pederson. Decisions you probably criticized while I celebrated. Now your Mr. Eagles fan numero uno, huh? Please child!

  54. Yes because two loud mouthed players who should focus on football and light in the loafers Jeff’s political opinions determine who I can root for? I didn’t like Norman Braman but I was still an Eagles fan. Thought Lurie was an idiot for firing Reid and hiring Chip. The owner of the team and fan’s opinion’s of such would be a poor barometer for fandom. I’m a fan despite the owner, who admittedly was wise to bring back Howie and hire a Reid assistant in the form of Doug Pederson. Decisions you probably criticized while I celebrated. Now your Mr. Eagles fan numero uno, huh? Please child!

    0 0 Rate This

    __________________________________

    MJ and Long clearly focus enough on football, both are great players. I’ve been an Eagles fan since I was old enough to know what football was….I was never prouder of my team than when they punked Fake 45 after winning the Super Bowl. Trump isn’t even a legitimate president and his legal problems will follow him to his grave. He needs to keep his mouth shut….

  55. Jeffrey Lurie needs to bring back the Kelly Green and Silver. The midnight Green is ok but it is just an average NFL uniform. The Kelly Green with the Silver pants. That is real authentic Philadelphia Eagles! Something L.A. Jeff needs to understand.

  57. Destroying stuff you have already bought isn’t a boycott but I wouldn’t expect the people who destroy their own stuff to be smart enough to realize that.

