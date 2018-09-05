President Trump revisits NFL criticism

Getty Images

For a moment during a recent Oval Office interview, the President sounded like someone who realizes that American freedoms entail the freedom to protest during the anthem. But he has since made it clear that this potential moment of clarity was anything but clear.

“Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts,” President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning regarding Nike’s decision to do business with Colin Kaepernick. “I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!”

And so, if there was any doubt that it would continue, it will. Especially with the midterm elections coming, Bob Woodward’s new book dropping, and a sense that the legal walls are slowly closing in as to several members of the President’s inner circle.