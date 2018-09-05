Ramon Foster: Le’Veon Bell “doesn’t give a damn”

Getty Images

Players typically have the backs of other players in matters of contracts.

But things seem to have taken a turn in Pittsburgh.

According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers veteran Ramon Foster had some choice words regarding the absence of running back Le'Veon Bell.

“What do you do?” Foster said. “Here’s a guy who doesn’t give a damn, I guess so we’ll treat it as such. I just hate it came to this. . . .

“He’s making seven times what I make twice as much as [left tackle] Al [Villanueva] is making and we’re the guys who do it for him.”

Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender, and his agent indicated today that they’re worried compromising his long-term value with a short-term workload.

But the other players are concerned about the game they have to play now.

“The business part, I get it,” center Maurkice Pouncey said. “All of us at some point have been hurt in that situation. Now that it’s game day, we have a game this Sunday, now we’re all the way into the game-plan as of Wednesday’s practice and you’re still not here? It’s bigger than just business.”

The Steelers have to love that the guys in the locker room are exerting pressure on Bell, who hasn’t given any indication when he plans to arrive.