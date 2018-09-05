Rams waive Isaiah Johnson, clearing roster spot for Aaron Donald

AP

The Rams got a roster exemption for defensive tackle Aaron Donald when he reported to the team after reaching an agreement on a new deal, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to need it much longer.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have waived safety Isaiah Johnson off of their 53-man roster. There was no corresponding move, which leaves them with an opening that Donald can fill at some point before they take on the Raiders in their opening game on Monday night.

Johnson has appeared in four games for the Rams over the last two seasons. He also played in six games for the Lions in 2015. The Rams have four safeties left on their active roster after the Johnson move.

They also have six defensive linemen on the active roster, although it seems likely they will be up to seven before too much more time passes.