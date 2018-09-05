Report: Adrian Peterson will start on Sunday

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson‘s comeback in Washington has seen him rapidly rise to the top of the depth chart.

Peterson will be Washington’s starter on Sunday in Arizona, John Keim of ESPN reports. That represents an impressive turnaround for Peterson, who when he signed wasn’t even guaranteed of making the roster at all. Peterson acknowledged the people who questioned whether he had anything left have motivated him.

“I feel like anyone who’s doing anything, you always have some doubters who give up on you, and it motivates you to keep pressing forward. So that’s been part of my motivation,” he said.

Peterson will be playing against the Cardinals, the team he started six games for last year. He was up and down in Arizona, twice topping 130 yards in a game but also totaling less than 30 yards while averaging less than two yards a carry three times.

Which version of Peterson we’ll see on the field on Sunday remains to be seen, but Washington coach Jay Gruden apparently thinks Peterson is ready to go.