Report: Cowboys offered second-rounder for Earl Thomas in last week

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that the team had not had any trade talks with the Seahawks recently, but they reportedly did pick up the phone at some point after Jones made those comments.

Safety Earl Thomas would be the likely subject of any such talks between the two teams and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cowboys upped their offer for the disgruntled defensive back within the last week. Per Schefter, they offered to send a second-round pick to Seattle.

The offer was rebuffed, which fits with another one from last weekend that said multiple teams have inquired about a deal for Thomas only to find that the Seahawks’ asking price is higher than they are willing to pay.

With Thomas saying more than once that he won’t return to the Seahawks without a contract extension and a lack of signs that a contract extension is something the team is interested in extending his way, no end to the Thomas saga appears to be in sight.