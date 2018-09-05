Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel continue practicing, game status to be determined

Getty Images

The Patriots kept four running backs and a fullback on their 53-man roster, but a couple of the backs are less than sure things to be ready to play against the Texans on Sunday.

Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel both dealt with knee injuries this summer before finding their way back to the practice field in the last few weeks. They both did team drills on Tuesday and running backs coach Ivan Fears said he thought the players could play this week despite relatively little work in the preseason.

Fears said he thinks Michel, a first-round pick this April, “seems to be into everything we’re doing” while noting that he has yet to show that’s the case in a game scenario. He also said he has “no doubt” Burkhead will be ready to go if cleared physically, but doesn’t know if that will be the case.

“I hope so,” Fears said, via MassLive.com. “I don’t call that shot. I’m sure hoping so. I’d really like to have him here for this game.”

The Patriots will release their first injury report on Wednesday and that will provide some more information about the chances the two backs will be joining Jeremy Hill and James White this weekend.