Roethlisberger on Bell: Our offense is more than one guy

During a Tuesday radio interview, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made a guess that running back Le'Veon Bell would report to the team on Wednesday because it was the “first day of installation” for Sunday’s game plan.

Roethlisberger’s guess appears to be off the mark as Bell did not appear for the team’s meeting ahead of Wednesday’s practice. Roethlisberger said Wednesday that he has “no idea” when Bell might decide to rejoin the team and offered a reminder that the Steelers will still be fielding a team without the running back’s services.

“I think we’re a very good offense,” Roethlisberge said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Football is the ultimate team sport. One person doesn’t make or break you, so I’d like to say that the linemen are more important than any skill position player, including myself, on this team. This offense is more than just one guy.”

The Steelers went 0-3 without Bell during his rookie season in 2013, but they’ve gone 11-4 without him in the lineup over the last three seasons. The offense wasn’t always pretty to watch in those outings, but the record provides support for Roethlisberger’s case that they can succeed without Bell’s help.