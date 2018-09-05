Saints waive Boston Scott

Getty Images

The Saints added a veteran back to their roster when they signed Mike Gillislee earlier this week and they dropped a rookie one on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the Saints have waived sixth-round pick Boston Scott. There are also multiple reports that the team is re-signing offensive lineman Michael Ola to fill out the roster.

Scott ran 25 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while also returning seven kickoffs during the preseason. With Gillislee as the only other back behind Alvin Kamara, it seemed Scott would be in line for more work in the latter role while providing depth in the backfield. They will get another back in the mix come Week Five when Mark Ingram is eligible to return from his suspension.

Scott could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers, but word on that will have to wait until Thursday.