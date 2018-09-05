Sam Bradford: I’ve put my body and myself in best position to succeed

Getty Images

Sam Bradford played only six quarters in 2017, a lost season that left the quarterback relishing another chance to start. The Cardinals give him that chance Sunday against Washington.

“At this point,” Bradford said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website, “you just realize how special each game is.”

With Bradford coming off yet another knee injury that robbed him of most of a season with the Vikings, the Cardinals were deliberate in their approach with him this offseason and into training camp. The team’s plan, thus far, has worked well for Bradford, who heads into the opener with his knee feeling as good “as it has in a long time.”

“I’ve done everything in my power to put myself in this position,” Bradford said. “If something happens and I get injured, or if something happens and it doesn’t hold up, I’m going to hold my head high knowing that I put my body and myself in the best position to succeed. I think that’s all you can do.”

Bradford played all 16 games only twice in his first eight seasons. He has missed 48 games in his career, while playing in 80.