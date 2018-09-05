Survey says gambling could be worth $2.3 billion per year for NFL

Getty Images

For years, the NFL tried to keep all topics gambling at arm’s length. The perception has changed, and even if it’s not a full-blown embrace yet, it’s clear that attitudes have warmed.

That has happened for the one reason that always moves the NFL — money.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, a Nielsen survey commissioned by the American Gaming Association estimates gambling could eventually be worth $2.3 billion per year.

The survey of fans projected that the boost would come from increased interest from fans, which translates to higher media rights and sponsorships.

The report’s projections are based on a “fully mature” sports gambling market, which we are years away from at this point. So far, since a Supreme Court ruling allowed states to make their own gambling policies, four states have opened to sports gambling — Delaware, New Jersey, West Virginia and Mississippi.

Eventually, more states will follow suit, as the potential revenue will climb to the point the league can no longer leave such a pile of money alone.