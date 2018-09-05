Tom Brady’s restated goal: Five more years

The countdown officially has begun.

After saying for years that he hopes to play “10 more years,” Brady in recent years revised his goal to the age of 45. He now makes it even more clear: He hopes to play five more seasons.

I would love to play five more years,” Brady said in the epilogue to his Tom vs. Time Facebook series. “It will be a challenge for me. I don’t think it’s going to be easy. It’s f–king going to be hard to do. I think it’s going to be very hard to do. But I think I can do it.”

Five more years would take him to the season in which he turns 45 during training camp, one season short of the one in which he’d report for camp at 45 and turn 46 in early August — if there was any ambiguity regarding the precise limit of playing until 45.

“Once you stop, you’re done,” Brady said. “And I think I’m not ready to say that I’m done, ’cause I don’t feel like I am. I still feel like there’s things to accomplish. It would be like getting close to the top of the mountain and going, ‘Ah, it’s good, I’m good.’ No. You worked really hard to get to this point. Why not finish it off? Look at my career from, I don’t know, 30, 32, 33 on. A lot of players retire at 33. You look at football, 10-year career, that’s an amazing career. I mean, I think the last eight years of my career have been better than the first 10. So I should just prolong it. And that’s why I’m trying to do.”

It sound good and reasonable, even admirable. I still don’t believe it. I believe Brady doesn’t want to have a Derek Jeter-style farewell season, and that one of the next four seasons will be his last season, and that he will simply call it quits at the end of a given season.

Even if he wants to play five more years, there’s a chance that Time will win. As a very smart and knowledgeable person inside the NFL told me (which is good because I never would have thought of it on my own), watch Brady’s legs, not his arm. Once he begins to lose the ability to slide and dance and step in the pocket, he’ll start getting hit. And then he’ll start getting too cognizant of the rush. And eventually he’ll start getting banged up.

He’ll think, “Man, these guys are getting faster.” He won’t think, “Man, I’m getting slower.” To him, nothing will have changed. It will happen when he suddenly realizes that the guys around him are moving on skates, and he feels stuck in mud.

Can he defy that reality for five more seasons? Maybe. I still don’t think he wants to. He just doesn’t want anyone but him to know when the end is coming.

42 responses to "Tom Brady's restated goal: Five more years

  3. Not a Pats fan but really have to give him credit. He has everything else going for him and is still willing to put in the grind.
    And he’ll still look like he’s 28 when he’s 45.

  4. LOL.

    The Haters all just collectively jump=ed off the brudge.

    “Looks like the Pats traded the wrong QB”

    LOL!

    No, what they did was be responsible AND get a free 2nd rder back by developing a possible replacement instead of paying a veteran 4-5 mil per to be a back up.

    See how this works people? BB is 2 and 3 steps ahead. Always has been, always will be, regardless of some slight annoyances and drama from Giselle/Brady.

  9. As long as the Bill Belichick system is in place, he can probably do it. You don’t need a big arm in that system to be successful.

  12. Also, with regards to Brady “stuck in mud”, that WAS happening from 2007-2012 in postseasons when the defenses he’d face were obviously better than some game against a mediocre or crap team in October.

    I was as hard as ANY Pats fan on him for this, because he was stuck in mud like a statue after being spoiled with what the Moss/Welker combo did for the offense, or further the Gronk

    And, guess what? BB agreed and drafted Garoppolo spending EVERY DAY WITH him to groom him.

    Brady got the message, started working more with boxing trainers and more with the footwork to the point he looks BETTER NOW in that area than he did 10 years ago.

    So, all of you dopey little Haters who are clueless and angry at your greedy, cheating owners; you can all kiss my rear and enjoy that view.

  13. Well a guy like Tom Brady really can’t ruin his legacy, even if his play declines. The fan base will always be grateful for all the championships. I usually support the idea of going out on top, but Brady will always be the man in Boston, because of his volume of work.

  revelation123 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:59 pm
    As long as the Bill Belichick system is in place, he can probably do it. You don’t need a big arm in that system to be successful.

    Just a big heart and a big brain. Which “big arm” qb last won a SB?
    TB lead the long passers last season btw.

  revelation123 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:59 pm
    As long as the Bill Belichick system is in place, he can probably do it. You don’t need a big arm in that system to be successful.
    ————-
    Greatest system
    Greatest QB
    Greatest Coach
    Greatest Team
    Greatest Organization
    Greatest Fans

    Get it right boy!

    🙂

  26. The key to Brady’s future longevity in his career is the Patriots O-line. Coach Dante Scarnecchia is the elite O-line coach of the NFL and he’s now well in his 70’s having been persuaded once to come out of retirement by Belichick a few years ago. If the O-line begins to deteriorate, Tom becomes more vulnerable and he knows it.

  29. Over the last few months its sounded to me like Brady has it in him to play 2 or 3 more years. He’s aiming for 5 to keep the media and fans off his back.

  skoobyfl says:
    September 5, 2018 at 1:01 pm
    Father Time may have another idea.

    —————————–

    You sure about that> How many NFL QBs have been like Brady eating avacado ice cream and obsessing over what he obsesses over?

    I can answer that for you: ZERO

    Throw all “Father Time” stupidity out the window. Outside of a major hit and injury, he’s likely determined to play 4 or 5 more years.

    Just because dopey toolbag fans who are jealous fo the Pats don’t want to be so, reciting “Father Time” over and over again, doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen.

    You people all have a severe mental disorder. It’s still considered a new disease so there is no name for it yet, but the early signs are tied to what is known as Patsnoia.

    Enjoy!

  32. It’s called the chip on the shoulder. Something Brady and Rodgers both have.

    Drafting Garoppolo reignited it for Brady. Rodgers has had it since draft day.

    They will both play a lot of years until the chip comes off.

  zracer says:
    September 5, 2018 at 1:11 pm
    thats great but all it will take is a few hits in the right places and that number will be 2. good luck.

    ————————–

    How fast does the ball come out in NE? What, the fastest in the league every year?

    Thought so.

    Keep up your delusions.

  pauldeba says:
    September 5, 2018 at 1:06 pm
    So, the 2023 AFC Championship game might not be in Foxborough, then?

    5 1 Rate This

    ————————

    Depends on if Cheater Goodell and the Cheating 6 still want to try to frame the Pats and carry on the way they have for over 10 years now or not.

    I am sure the next framejob will be exposed even more in a federal court if they have the balls to do it again, which, as crazy and greedy as they are, they may.

  revelation123 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:59 pm
    As long as the Bill Belichick system is in place, he can probably do it. You don’t need a big arm in that system to be successful.
    ==========================
    Which is why he’s been in the top half of the league in passes 20+ yards in all but 4-5 years of his career.

    You know … because the system doesn’t throw deep. Rolleyes

    It always amazes me how much stock people put into QBs that throw the deep ball. It’s < 10% of all QBs combined and any individual QB. Year in and year out. Low percentage to actually happen. Even lower to complete them.

  revelation123 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:59 pm
    As long as the Bill Belichick system is in place, he can probably do it. You don’t need a big arm in that system to be successful

    You do realize Bill Belichick has NOTHING to do with the offense???

    It’s not his “system “

    It all comes from Charlie Wies, and it’s evolved with JM and TB
    Bill Belichick MAY give some input every now and then but DID NOT create the offense in NE.

