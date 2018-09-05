Washington signs Josh Keyes, places Byron Marshall on IR

Getty Images

Washington announced it signed linebacker Josh Keyes on Wednesday. The team placed running back Byron Marshall on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Marshall was expected to miss two to four weeks with an ankle injury.

The Texans cut Keyes on Friday.

He played the most snaps of any of Houston’s defensive players in the preseason, getting 190 in four games. He made 23 tackles.

Keyes, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2015. He was on the practice squads of the Bucs and Chiefs that season but also played seven games for Tampa Bay.

He also has played games for the Falcons, Browns and Chargers, appearing in 22 games in three seasons.

Marshall entered the NFL with the Eagles in 2016, signing as an undrafted free agent. He spent time on their practice squad the past two seasons before Washington signed him to the 53-player roster in last November.

He had nine carries for 32 yards, six receptions for 36 yards and 89 kick return yards.