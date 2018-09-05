HBO

The 2018 regular season begins on Thursday night, if you haven’t heard. And so with one to come soon and 255 still to go, which will be the best games of the year?

That was the subject of Wednesday’s PFT Live draft, with Chris Simms and yours truly bouncing back and forth through four rounds of games to be played in the coming season.

Spoiler: None of them involves two teams playing each other from the same division. To hear the full list, and to find out who won (or to give your own views on who won), check out the segment.

Come for the list of great games, and stick around for a spontaneous and not-so-subtle Sopranos reference.